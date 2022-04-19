Cody Simpson Reveals The Truth About His Split From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after eight months of marriage, shocking longtime fans of the couple. The two's love story began on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song," and their spark onscreen moved into real life. After the divorce Cyrus found love again in a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter and then with another good-looking Australian: singer Cody Simpson.

TMZ captured the two sharing a kiss in October 2019. The outlet also noted that Simpson and Cyrus have been good friends since at least 2014. Interestingly, Simpson told Fuse in 2012 that Miley Cyrus was his celebrity crush. Maybe dreams can come true!

Simpson and Cyrus had a sweet romance that played out in the press and on social media. The two were not afraid of public displays of affection and lots of it, via TMZ. Simpson's mom even gave the relationship her stamp of approval, sharing a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram. "Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy," she captioned the image. "Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart." But even with family and fans rooting for the Simpson and Cyrus's relationship, it ended in a split. Turns out it's not so easy to be young and in love in Hollywood.