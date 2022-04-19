Cody Simpson Reveals The Truth About His Split From Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after eight months of marriage, shocking longtime fans of the couple. The two's love story began on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song," and their spark onscreen moved into real life. After the divorce Cyrus found love again in a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter and then with another good-looking Australian: singer Cody Simpson.
TMZ captured the two sharing a kiss in October 2019. The outlet also noted that Simpson and Cyrus have been good friends since at least 2014. Interestingly, Simpson told Fuse in 2012 that Miley Cyrus was his celebrity crush. Maybe dreams can come true!
Simpson and Cyrus had a sweet romance that played out in the press and on social media. The two were not afraid of public displays of affection and lots of it, via TMZ. Simpson's mom even gave the relationship her stamp of approval, sharing a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram. "Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy," she captioned the image. "Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart." But even with family and fans rooting for the Simpson and Cyrus's relationship, it ended in a split. Turns out it's not so easy to be young and in love in Hollywood.
Cody Simpson says busy careers got in the way of his romance with Miley Cyrus
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus headed to splitsville in August 2020, but they didn't share too many details about the break-up with the public. However, Cody gave a candid interview almost two years later that offered fans insight into why he and Cyrus broke up, and it's pretty much what we already suspected. "It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life," he said during an appearance on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."
The singer and athlete elaborated on why his swimming career threw a wrench in his plans. "I had just started training at that point. So, my life was changing, and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally, and she was just going into her whole new album, was gonna be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario, really," the star confessed. Luckily, Simpson revealed that there is no bad blood between the two and that he enjoyed spending most of his time with the "Wrecking Ball" singer during the COVID-19 lockdown.
As fans know, Cody Simpson has big aspirations of taking his swimming talents to the Olympics. According to ESPN, the star has his sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to qualify for Tokyo.