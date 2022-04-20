Prince Harry's Most Recent Comments About William And Charles Really Have People Talking

We can't stop talking about the rumored fallout of Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. In case you forgot, things went majorly south for the Windsor men back in 2020 when Prince Harry abruptly announced his departure from the royal family. The sixth in line for the throne and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the U.S. amid claims she was bullied and mistreated at the hands of the royal family.

Since then, Harry has spent almost all of his time in LA with Meghan, only returning to the U.K. twice, once for his grandfather's funeral (Meghan did not come) and once for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. The fallout between the men was so large that William and Charles have yet to meet Harry's daughter, Lilibet.

It was big news then when Harry announced he would be returning to Europe for the Invictus Games in April — this time with Meghan — and that he may, therefore, be in close contact with his father and brother once again. However, when questioned directly about the troubling situation with his family, Harry's response definitely raised some eyebrows.