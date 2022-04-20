Katy Perry Gets Candid About Why She Isn't Ready For Another Baby With Orlando Bloom
There's no doubt that Katy Perry is one of the busiest women in show biz. In addition to her hosting duties on "American Idol," Perry is also one of the latest stars to ink a deal for a residency in Las Vegas. But aside from her career, Perry also has a lot of great things going on in her personal life as well. The star is the proud mama of a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom. In August 2020, Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy via UNICEF, where they both serve as ambassadors. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple shared.
Since welcoming little Daisy, Perry has embraced the role of motherhood, and doesn't shy away from talking about how becoming a parent has changed her. "I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," she told Variety in September 2021. "And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."
Even though Perry loves being a mom, that doesn't mean she wants to expand her brood just yet.
Katy Perry's career is holding up Baby No. 2
Katy Perry may choose to have more kids with Orlando Bloom at some point, but right now? It's just not in the cards. The "American Idol" judge spoke with E! News on April 19, revealing that she's not ready for baby number two for a very good reason. "I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly, especially a human," she told the outlet. Perry also shared that she has her hands pretty full with her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. "She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails," the singer dished.
Perry doesn't post photos of her daughter on social media, but she regularly gushes over Daisy's dad, Orlando Bloom. "Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor, and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in," she raved about her man on Instagram in January. "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd." How sweet!
The singer and her family will be keeping plenty busy this summer. Perry kicked off the Las Vegas show on December 29, and is set to resume her shows at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 27 until August 13. We'll have to wait and see if Perry ever wants to welcome another Baby Bloom!