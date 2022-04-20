Katy Perry Gets Candid About Why She Isn't Ready For Another Baby With Orlando Bloom

There's no doubt that Katy Perry is one of the busiest women in show biz. In addition to her hosting duties on "American Idol," Perry is also one of the latest stars to ink a deal for a residency in Las Vegas. But aside from her career, Perry also has a lot of great things going on in her personal life as well. The star is the proud mama of a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom. In August 2020, Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy via UNICEF, where they both serve as ambassadors. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple shared.

Since welcoming little Daisy, Perry has embraced the role of motherhood, and doesn't shy away from talking about how becoming a parent has changed her. "I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," she told Variety in September 2021. "And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."

Even though Perry loves being a mom, that doesn't mean she wants to expand her brood just yet.