Ellen DeGeneres Reveals The Exact Moment Her Friendship With Michelle Obama Began

Television host Ellen DeGeneres and former first lady Michelle Obama have a very tight-knit friendship. Obama has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" several times over the years, and the two have a lot of fun whenever they meet up. This includes when Obama visited DeGeneres' show in 2012, and they competed in a push-up contest against each other, which Obama won. She later returned for the comedian's 60th birthday in 2018 and presented DeGeneres with some treats, including the gag gift of a push-up equipment kit. "This gives you the perfect push-up ... I don't need it, so I don't know how it works," Obama joked as she gave DeGeneres the present.

The pair shared additional meaningful friendship moments, such as when they gave Apple computers and a new basketball court to middle school students in Washington, D.C. for "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" in December 2019. "When I look out at all of you, I see a room of future doctors, and teachers, and engineers and presidents. And I want to make sure that you have the tools you need right now," Obama said as she announced these gifts to the students and faculty members.

Before the pals teamed up for collaborations like this one, DeGeneres and Obama shared a heartfelt moment that initiated their friendship.