Is Prince Charles Really Just Over Prince Harry's Behavior?

Could Prince Charles be done with his son Prince Harry's behavior? There's no doubting Harry has been hitting the headlines for some controversial reasons since he stepped back from the royal family in 2020. Of course, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, haven't shied away from sharing their thoughts on what life as royals was really like — which reportedly hasn't exactly sat well with the serving royals.

There have been rumors galore about where Harry really stands with his famous family, particularly in the wake of that now infamous March 2021 sit down with Oprah Winfrey. Harry and Megan made some pretty explosive remarks when they chatted with the legendary talk show host, including one particular claim that his dad and brother supposedly didn't care for. Harry told Winfrey, via Marie Claire, "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that." Of course, it's usually royal protocol to keep private matters just that, but that hasn't stopped people from speaking out about how the two likely took the claims as well as fueling a plethora of feud rumors.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed to Us Weekly's "Royally US" podcast in April that he didn't think Harry's claims were true and he "was putting words into his father and his brother's mouths," before making claiming Charles and William were "very angry about that." And now, he's doubling down on claims Charles isn't thrilled with his youngest born.