Scott Disick Was Just Spotted With A True Kardashian Enemy

Scott Disick expressed concern that he was getting pushed out of the Kardashians' inner circle on the premiere episode of "The Kardashians." Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé, Travis Barker, was going to be present at a family get-together, so to avoid any awkwardness, Disick didn't get an invite. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Disick said, per People.

Disick wants to stay tight with the fam, which makes sense; he and Kourtney do share three children together, after all. But hanging out with one of the Kardashian clan's sworn enemies isn't the best way to remain in their good graces. The reality show stars have quite a few famous foes who they were once friendly with, including Blac Chyna, who used to be besties with Kim and had a child with Rob Kardashian, but is now suing the family. Then there's Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods, who got caught kissing Khloé Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson. "When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," Kylie said on the "Keeping Up With the Kardahians" reunion special, per E! News.

Let's also not forget that Kim made an entire list of her haters for Valentine's Day in 2018. Per Kiss 92.5, the many names on it included Taylor Swift, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Pink. The Kardashians can clearly hold a grudge, so hopefully, Disick knows what he's doing by being friendly with one of their enemies.