Scott Disick Was Just Spotted With A True Kardashian Enemy
Scott Disick expressed concern that he was getting pushed out of the Kardashians' inner circle on the premiere episode of "The Kardashians." Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé, Travis Barker, was going to be present at a family get-together, so to avoid any awkwardness, Disick didn't get an invite. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Disick said, per People.
Disick wants to stay tight with the fam, which makes sense; he and Kourtney do share three children together, after all. But hanging out with one of the Kardashian clan's sworn enemies isn't the best way to remain in their good graces. The reality show stars have quite a few famous foes who they were once friendly with, including Blac Chyna, who used to be besties with Kim and had a child with Rob Kardashian, but is now suing the family. Then there's Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods, who got caught kissing Khloé Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson. "When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," Kylie said on the "Keeping Up With the Kardahians" reunion special, per E! News.
Let's also not forget that Kim made an entire list of her haters for Valentine's Day in 2018. Per Kiss 92.5, the many names on it included Taylor Swift, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Pink. The Kardashians can clearly hold a grudge, so hopefully, Disick knows what he's doing by being friendly with one of their enemies.
Scott Disick chatted with Larsa Pippen
On April 20, TMZ published photos of Scott Disick and "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen having a friendly poolside conversation at a Miami hotel. An insider dished that the pair gabbed for hours, but TMZ suggested that their meeting wasn't planned and they just happened to be at the same place at the same time because they run in the same social circle. In fact, E! News reported that Pippen, Disick, and a group of pals partied together when Disick was single in 2017.
Pippen and the Kardashians were once tighter than those bandage dresses Kim Kardashian rocked back in the day, but they had a falling out that apparently involved Kanye West. During a 2020 appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, Pippen claimed that West had "literally brainwashed the whole family." She also said West used to call her so often that she had to block him. "Obviously, that really upset him," she stated. "So, he turned that into, 'Oh, she's this, and she's that.'"
By 2021, Pippen and the fam were in a better place. She told ET Canada that she and Kim were speaking, and on "Behind the Velvet Rope," she shared her thoughts on Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson, saying, "If they're happy, I'm happy." Disick also seems to be a fan of Kim's new man; he's cemented his spot in the Kardashians' family circle by hanging out with Davidson for a bros' night in.