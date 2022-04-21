Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Husband's Autism Spectrum Diagnosis

Comedian Amy Schumer has been married to her husband, chef Chris Fischer, since 2018. The two began their union after they met through Schumer's assistant and Fischer's sister, Molly, as Schumer revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2018. When the star sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a "Super Soul Sunday" interview that same year, she described the positive feelings that have come from being married to Fischer. "It's like a calm, it's a peace ... it feels really good," Schumer said.

The "Trainwreck" star additionally opened about her husband in 2019 when she stated he had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to Insider. Fischer's traits of openness and honesty account for the reasons their relationship blossomed, Schumer explained. "Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she said. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind."

Schumer recently revisited the subject and further expressed how this diagnosis plays a role in the couple's thriving relationship.