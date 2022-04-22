Aaron Rodgers' Courtside Hangout With Model Mallory Edens Is Sure To Spark Buzz
Unlike his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers' relationship status with Shailene Woodley appears to be up in the air. Rodgers and Woodley's engagement was arguably one of the biggest celebrity relationship stories of 2021, but one year later, sources confirmed to In Touch that it was game over for the "Big Little Lies" star and the NFL player who insisted that he didn't actually lie about being vaccinated against COVID-19. (Rodgers said he'd been "immunized," as he pointed out on "The Pat McAfee Show.")
Rodgers was eventually diagnosed with the virus, and his COVID kerfuffle blew up so much that he apologized to Woodley on "The Pat McAfee Show" in February — days after the couple had reportedly called it quits. "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones ... I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel they'd be taking," he said. When speaking about the supposed reason for their split, an insider told People, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount."
But on March 5, Rodgers and Woodley attended a wedding together in Santa Barbara, per E! News, and later that month, they visited a vineyard to partake in a wine tasting with a few pals. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that they "weren't hiding the fact that they were there together," so what's up with Rodgers sitting beside model Mallory Edens at an NBA game?
Mallory Edens has a major connection to the sports world
On April 20, Aaron Rodgers had a front-row seat during the playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. Per the New York Post, Rodgers was joined courtside by his Green Bay Packers teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens, who sat beside Rodgers. Mallory's father, Wes Edens, co-owns the Bucks — but don't you dare call Mallory a trophy daughter. She's also a model who has posed for Calvin Klein, per her Instagram page, and she's written pieces about women's issues for Time and Refinery29.
Twitter was quick to theorize that there might be something going on between Rodgers and Mallory, with one sports fan quipping, "Rodgers definitely sliding into Mallory's dms." However, Rodgers owns a minority stake in the Bucks, so it makes sense for him to sit with the Edens. "Basketball's my first love, actually, before football," he told Bally Sports Wisconsin in 2018.
This isn't the first time Rodgers joined Mallory at a game. He was next to her in May 2019 when she made headlines for wearing a shirt with Pusha T's likeness on it. Per Just Jared, Pusha T was feuding with Drake at the time, and Drake was rooting for the team the Bucks were facing off against in the playoffs: the Toronto Raptors. Drake was such a good sport that he briefly used a photo of Mallory wearing the shirt as his profile pic on Instagram.