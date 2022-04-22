Aaron Rodgers' Courtside Hangout With Model Mallory Edens Is Sure To Spark Buzz

Unlike his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers' relationship status with Shailene Woodley appears to be up in the air. Rodgers and Woodley's engagement was arguably one of the biggest celebrity relationship stories of 2021, but one year later, sources confirmed to In Touch that it was game over for the "Big Little Lies" star and the NFL player who insisted that he didn't actually lie about being vaccinated against COVID-19. (Rodgers said he'd been "immunized," as he pointed out on "The Pat McAfee Show.")

Rodgers was eventually diagnosed with the virus, and his COVID kerfuffle blew up so much that he apologized to Woodley on "The Pat McAfee Show" in February — days after the couple had reportedly called it quits. "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones ... I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel they'd be taking," he said. When speaking about the supposed reason for their split, an insider told People, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount."

But on March 5, Rodgers and Woodley attended a wedding together in Santa Barbara, per E! News, and later that month, they visited a vineyard to partake in a wine tasting with a few pals. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that they "weren't hiding the fact that they were there together," so what's up with Rodgers sitting beside model Mallory Edens at an NBA game?