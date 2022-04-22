The Truth About Johnny Depp's Friendship With Marilyn Manson

This article contains discussion of sexual assault allegations and drug use.

Johnny Depp is in court again with another defamation lawsuit, and again the case is more about his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard than about what might have been written about him.

Their tumultuous relationship started in 2012 and they married in 2015, according to Us Weekly, but Heard filed for divorce after only 15 months in May 2016. The divorce cited irreconcilable differences, but Heard was granted a temporary restraining order, per The New York Times, after showing up at court with a bruise on her face and detailed allegations of verbal and physical abuse in her application. Depp and Heard settled and finalized their divorce in January 2017, but Depp continues to fight the abuse accusations by suing for defamation instead.

Depp lost the first of those libel suits in 2020, after suing The Sun for publishing a headline in which they called Depp a "wife-beater," per BBC. The judge ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of domestic violence alleged in the case happened. Now many of those abuses are on trial again in Depp's libel suit against Heard for a 2018 op-ed she wrote (after encouragement from the ACLU, per NYT) in the Washington Post — which doesn't even mention Depp's name. As Depp finally takes the stand in the long-delayed trial, rehashing the he-said-she-said behind each allegation, news about some of the company Depp keeps has come forward — including his friendship with Marilyn Manson, who faces troubles of his own.