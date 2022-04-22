Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Family Photo After His Tragic Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are still reeling from the loss of their newborn baby boy, but the athlete is thanking everyone for their outpour of support during this difficult time.

On April 18, the soccer star revealed that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who were previously announced that they were expecting twins, disclosed that their baby boy had died. The Manchester United player took to Instagram to share the sad news with his fans. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple wrote in a joint statement. They did not disclose how the baby died, but they added that their newborn "baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez also proceeded to offer their sincerest gratitude to the hospital staff who had helped them during this time, before asking everyone to be more understanding as they mourn. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you." Days following the sad announcement, the couple shared another update with fans that they made it home safely.