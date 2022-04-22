Why Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa's Baby Plans Are On Hold

The whirlwind romance between Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa captivated fans of the reality TV stars. Young and El Moussa's paths crossed during Fourth of July celebrations in 2019, when some of the mutual friends invited each of them to go boating in California, People detailed. El Moussa had no doubts in his mind when he spotted the "Selling Sunset" star and asked her out for drinks. Young was similarly sure about the spark she felt with El Moussa and ultimately said yes.

A month later, El Moussa gushed about their relationship on Instagram. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her," he wrote. Their relationship proved to be on the right track. The engagement came a little over a year after their first meeting and in October 2021, Young and El Moussa tied the knot. The special date also marked the day Young became a stepmother to El Moussa's two children from his marriage to Christina Haack.

But before marriage, Young was already part of Taylor and Brayden's life, as they lived together half of the time, as she told People. Though she was initially unsure of whether she wanted children of her own right away, Young's experience raising El Moussa's kids awoke her maternal instinct. However, the journey has been neither easy nor set in stone.