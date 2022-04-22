Why Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa's Baby Plans Are On Hold
The whirlwind romance between Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa captivated fans of the reality TV stars. Young and El Moussa's paths crossed during Fourth of July celebrations in 2019, when some of the mutual friends invited each of them to go boating in California, People detailed. El Moussa had no doubts in his mind when he spotted the "Selling Sunset" star and asked her out for drinks. Young was similarly sure about the spark she felt with El Moussa and ultimately said yes.
A month later, El Moussa gushed about their relationship on Instagram. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her," he wrote. Their relationship proved to be on the right track. The engagement came a little over a year after their first meeting and in October 2021, Young and El Moussa tied the knot. The special date also marked the day Young became a stepmother to El Moussa's two children from his marriage to Christina Haack.
But before marriage, Young was already part of Taylor and Brayden's life, as they lived together half of the time, as she told People. Though she was initially unsure of whether she wanted children of her own right away, Young's experience raising El Moussa's kids awoke her maternal instinct. However, the journey has been neither easy nor set in stone.
Heather Rae Young feels she might not be ready for pregnancy
Soon after marriage, Heather Rae Young decided she wanted to have children with Tarek El Moussa after all. Ahead of Christmas 2021, Young hinted that the Moussa's next holiday photo might look different. "We'll just be here in our matchy matchy pjs. .. I might even have to get an extra set of matching pjs next year," she captioned the Instagram post. Just days later, she shared a video on Instagram revealing that, even though she started freezing her eggs two years prior, she was now ready to dive right into the process.
The journey has had ups and downs, but Young is taking it as a sign she might not be ready just yet. "I have a lot of things coming up and a lot to prepare for," Young told Page Six in mid-April. Young believes her heart might be currently satisfied with the relationship she has developed with Taylor and Brayden. "Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family — just everything. I just felt like my body's not ready," she added.
Before coming to the realization, Young had retrieved six healthy eggs and thawed three others from her previous procedure, sharing that the next step would entail creating embryos to be transferred at a later date. "I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible," she shared on Instagram on January 18