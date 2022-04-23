Britney Spears Reveals The Strange Thing She Never Let Her Mother Do
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting a baby together, and the singer is clearly excited about her pregnancy. Spears first shared the news on April 11 with a post that quickly went viral. Apparently, she and her fiance had been vacationing in Maui, but she unexpectedly had gained some weight. She wrote, "My husband [Asghari] said 'No you're food pregnant silly!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and ... well ... I am having a baby."
Since the announcement, Spears has documented her pregnancy on social media in her typical whimsical fashion. "Throwback clips of me and my small fetus playing in the water in Mexico," she mused under a playful video from her vacation. The "Gimme More" singer has also revealed that she's dealing with pregnancy cravings this time around. She shared on Instagram that she had put in the work to lose some weight, but things changed when she "found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry." On the same day, Spears then shared three snaps of pizza to her feed.
Spears also reminisced about her past pregnancies, and the kind of mother she was after giving birth to her newborn babies. As a young 24-year-old mother, Spears trusted her instincts and let them guide her — even if it left her own mother out.
Britney refused to let her mom hold her boys
Britney Spears has waited a long time to give her sons another sibling. In November 2021, she took to Instagram to share her desire to expand her family, writing, "I'm thinking about having another baby!" Now that she is indeed expecting her third child, it seems as if Spears is reflecting on the past.
The "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer took to social media on April 21 to talk about life after her sons were born. The post, which has now been deleted, said (via the Daily Mail), "I wouldn't even let my own mother hold my babies when they were born!" She elaborated, "My mother never held Preston as an infant and Jayden was held one time for literally 5 seconds," Spears shared. She chalked it up to being a "mama bear." It seems as if Spears' protective instincts kicked in when it came to the well-being of her boys.
The pop superstar reportedly sees less of her sons Jayden and Preston these days, according to Us Weekly. "They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents," an insider told the outlet, adding, "It's nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her ... It's just that they're getting older." Now that her sons are spreading their wings, Spears appears to be appreciating each moment with her new pregnancy. As a mom of two teenage boys, she must know how quickly time flies!