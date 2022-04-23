Britney Spears Reveals The Strange Thing She Never Let Her Mother Do

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting a baby together, and the singer is clearly excited about her pregnancy. Spears first shared the news on April 11 with a post that quickly went viral. Apparently, she and her fiance had been vacationing in Maui, but she unexpectedly had gained some weight. She wrote, "My husband [Asghari] said 'No you're food pregnant silly!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and ... well ... I am having a baby."

Since the announcement, Spears has documented her pregnancy on social media in her typical whimsical fashion. "Throwback clips of me and my small fetus playing in the water in Mexico," she mused under a playful video from her vacation. The "Gimme More" singer has also revealed that she's dealing with pregnancy cravings this time around. She shared on Instagram that she had put in the work to lose some weight, but things changed when she "found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry." On the same day, Spears then shared three snaps of pizza to her feed.

Spears also reminisced about her past pregnancies, and the kind of mother she was after giving birth to her newborn babies. As a young 24-year-old mother, Spears trusted her instincts and let them guide her — even if it left her own mother out.