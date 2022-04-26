Erika Jayne And Lisa Vanderpump's Feud Takes A Spicy Turn

If there's one thing Erika Jayne (aka Erika Girardi) is great at, it's drama. Drama, drama, drama. The uber-glamorous "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has most certainly brought plenty of that to the Bravo series over the years, and, probably more times than not, that includes a feud or two. As reality fans will already know, Jayne has had some kind of issue with pretty much all of her co-stars over the years — even Garcelle Beauvais.

That one really boiled over after Jayne filmed herself throwing Beauvais' book, "Love Me As I Am," in the trash, complete with a GIF of "Sesame Street"'s Oscar the Grouch, and posted it to Instagram Stories. "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," she captioned it, referring to Beauvais clicking the button that's caused such a furore a few weeks earlier. As for why Beauvais stopped keeping up with her co-star? She said on "The Real" in February, "All I can say is, she called me something that I did not like, and so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don't want to see her posts, I don't want to put a little like." Fair enough.

But now it's the twosome's former "RHOBH" co-star Lisa Vanderpump who's feeling Jayne's wrath after she waded in on the book trashing drama in an interview.