What Was The First Question Erika Jayne Asked Tom Girardi After The Huge Scandal?

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne's (aka Erika Girardi) relationship has been much speculated about ever since "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced she was divorcing her husband of more than two decades in November 2020.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved."

Well, that whole privacy thing didn't exactly work out. Things have only gone from bad to worse for the ex-couple since then, with Tom and Erika facing serious legal allegations. December 2020 brought about a serious lawsuit when Tom was accused of "embezzling settlement funds" from his bankrupt law firm meant for victims of accidents and their families via the divorce, which was even accused of being a "scam" (via Page Six).

Radar Online then reported in June that Erika's name was on a $5 million lawsuit, as it was suggested she should pay back the money Tom was accused of allegedly embezzling. Erika has always denied any wrongdoing and has slammed claims suggesting her divorce was all a "sham."

Erika's now spoken out again, revealing the big question she asked her estranged husband amid the serious legal troubles.