What Was The First Question Erika Jayne Asked Tom Girardi After The Huge Scandal?
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne's (aka Erika Girardi) relationship has been much speculated about ever since "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced she was divorcing her husband of more than two decades in November 2020.
"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved."
Well, that whole privacy thing didn't exactly work out. Things have only gone from bad to worse for the ex-couple since then, with Tom and Erika facing serious legal allegations. December 2020 brought about a serious lawsuit when Tom was accused of "embezzling settlement funds" from his bankrupt law firm meant for victims of accidents and their families via the divorce, which was even accused of being a "scam" (via Page Six).
Radar Online then reported in June that Erika's name was on a $5 million lawsuit, as it was suggested she should pay back the money Tom was accused of allegedly embezzling. Erika has always denied any wrongdoing and has slammed claims suggesting her divorce was all a "sham."
Erika's now spoken out again, revealing the big question she asked her estranged husband amid the serious legal troubles.
What Erika Jayne said to Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne, aka Erika Girardi, confirmed during the November 3 instalment of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion that she had spoken to Tom Girardi and had asked him one very important question. "I've asked him how he could put me in this position. 'Why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?'" she said.
Erika also revealed that she'd spoken to Tom about his health after photos surfaced of the lawyer looking almost unrecognizable via The Sun in August. "I just wanted to make sure he was safe, because after the pictures came out, he looked so bad that I just wanted to make sure he was in the right place," she explained, adding that his obvious decline in health was "very sad."
She also touched on reports Tom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, telling host Andy Cohen that "he doesn't even acknowledge anything" before describing her estranged husband as "incompetent." She added after Page Six reported in September that Tom had been living in a senior living facility, "So I'm left holding the f*****g bag."
While Erika has always denied having any involvement in Tom's legal issues, Page Six caught up with the frail reality star in September and asked him, "Did Erika know anything?" to which he responded, "I think she does." However, it's not clear how much of the question he understood.