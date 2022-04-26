Would Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Ever Have Another Baby Together?

Life seems sweet for A-list lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez these days. They decided to rekindle their love back during the spring of 2021 and the couple can't stop gushing about one another in their interviews. Lopez has said that she can't help feeling lucky to have gotten a second chance with the Hollywood star. JLo revealed the surprising way Affleck proposed to her this time around.

In her OnTheJLo newsletter for April 12, she said, "While at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time." Lopez added, "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined."

No wedding date for Affleck and Lopez has been set yet, and neither has revealed anything about their plans to walk down the aisle. The pair's first go at love, their 2002 engagement, reportedly struggled under media attention. Maybe they're keeping things more private this time around but now an anonymous report has fans talking about Ben and Jen's future plans.