Would Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Ever Have Another Baby Together?
Life seems sweet for A-list lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez these days. They decided to rekindle their love back during the spring of 2021 and the couple can't stop gushing about one another in their interviews. Lopez has said that she can't help feeling lucky to have gotten a second chance with the Hollywood star. JLo revealed the surprising way Affleck proposed to her this time around.
In her OnTheJLo newsletter for April 12, she said, "While at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time." Lopez added, "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined."
No wedding date for Affleck and Lopez has been set yet, and neither has revealed anything about their plans to walk down the aisle. The pair's first go at love, their 2002 engagement, reportedly struggled under media attention. Maybe they're keeping things more private this time around but now an anonymous report has fans talking about Ben and Jen's future plans.
Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ready to have a baby?
Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and Jennifer Lopez shares her twin sons Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony. With such big families, not to mention their major Hollywood careers, are they thinking about adding another child to the mix?
An exclusive report from Hollywood Life says that fans shouldn't expect a Baby Gigli anytime soon. The tipster says that Lopez and Affleck are "both past that part in their lives." Right now, it seems they are content to reconnect and bond with their families. "JLo's connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate," the insider said to Hollywood Life, adding, "Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben's kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak."
There have been previous reports suggesting that all the kids get along. The families have been spotted together doing fun bonding activities together, including a trip to The Magic Castle in Los Angeles and Thanksgiving dinner as a family. Looks like Bennifer 2.0 already has plenty to look forward to, together.