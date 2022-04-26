Khloé Kardashian's Fiery Testimony Pits Rob And Chyna Against Another Pair Of Famous Exes

It was another tense day between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians, with the latest drama taking place in a Los Angeles courtroom on April 26. Khloé Kardashian — who wore all black and sporting a tightly wound bun — was the first to take the witness stand, where she showed clear frustration in response to Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, asking similar questions over and over again, as a Nicki Swift reporter in the courthouse observed. When questioned on whether her email of concern to former E! executive Jeff Olde possibly had a role in "Rob and Chyna" getting canceled, Khloé firmly stated, "We [Kardashian family] were not able to control any shows on E!"

As for what some frenzied emails and chatter from the Kardashian family entailed at the time, Khloé references their worry for what the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna had become. "I was not comfortable with the abuse that was happening," she explained as to why she would contact E! on the matter. "It's what any sibling would do." She also expressed, "We couldn't sleep at night without saying something."

But that's not all she shared. When testifying about the format of "Rob and Chyna," especially in terms of what kind of show it was meant to be from the start, Khloé had a perfect famous couple in mind for reference.