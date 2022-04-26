Kim Kardashian's Dramatic Court Exit Shows What She's Really Like When Cameras Aren't Rolling

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna is suing Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kris and Kylie Jenner for $100 million over the cancellation of Chyna's reality TV show with then-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, who is also the father of their child, Dream. "Rob & Chyna" premiered on E! back in 2016 but was never renewed after its first season, which Chyna claims is because Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie conspired to spread lies about Chyna to the show's network.

Since jury selection began on April 18, the Kar-Jenners have been present in court as the family takes the stand one by one. Kris was the first to be called to testify, alleging Chyna threatened to physically harm Kylie, which the beauty mogul corroborated in testimony on April 25, according to Nicki Swift's courtroom reporter. Kylie also shared a heartbreaking detail about Chyna's relationship with Tyga, so it's safe to say this courtroom showdown has been nothing short of dramatic.

Given all of the juicy testimony, many were interested to hear Kim Kardashian's account — but right before she took the stand on April 26, the aspiring lawyer encountered a bit of a curveball, which provided insight into her off-camera personality.