American Idol Judges Are Beyond Emotional About Kenedi Anderson's Abrupt Exit

Kenedi Anderson's abrupt departure from "American Idol" in mid-April totally stunned fans — and they're not the only ones. In the wake of her exit, the show's judges have been quick to voice their heartbreak over the situation.

As a refresher, Anderson blew away judges and viewers alike when she performed Lady Gaga's "Applause" for her "American Idol" audition. So incredible was her performance, in fact, that Katy Perry joked of feeling "threatened" by the teenager's talent and beauty. "You check every box," she praised at the time. Lionel Richie echoed Perry's sentiments, gushing, "You're the answer to our prayers." Given the response, it's no surprise that Anderson was given one of the season's coveted Platinum Tickets. Everything seemed poised for her to excel in the competition — however, her tenure on the show was short-lived. On April 12, it was announced that she would be exiting the show.

Hot off the heels of Ryan Seacrest announcing in the episode that she would be leaving "American Idol," Anderson herself took to Instagram to confirm her exit. "For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary," she wrote, before thanking the judges, production, contestants and fans for all their support. While the "American Idol" panel may support her choice, that's not to say they're happy about it.