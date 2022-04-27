What Does Kourtney Kardashian Really Think Of Scott Disick's Flirty Comments To Khloe?

Scott Disick has never been shy when it comes to sharing his feelings, and the same is true when it comes to his ex's sister. Disick frequently leaves flirty comments on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram feed and Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe have both taken notice of it. A source shared with Hollywood Life exactly how both ladies feel about Disick's flirt-fest. "Kourtney and Khloe have talked about it a couple of times and they think it's a little strange that Scott has been so flirty with Khloe," the insider shared. Luckily, the same source added that Kourtney isn't just "laying in bed at night stressing over" it. "She knows Scott and Khloe have had this playful banter between them forever. And Kourtney knows Khloe would obviously never go there, so it just makes Kourtney kind of wonder." Could you even imagine if Khloe went there? The same insider said that if Scott is out to "make Kourtney jealous," then "it certainly isn't working." Kourtney's main priority is the three kids they share together, and she "really has no concern over who Scott dates."

In March, Disick made headlines for a comment he left on the Good American founder's Instagram photo, where she said she was feeling "Scarface Elvira Energy." Disick penned a super flirty message, writing, "Say hello to my little friend," alongside a red heart emoji. One thing's for sure — this wasn't the first time Disick got flirty with Khloe, and it certainly won't be the last!