What Does Kourtney Kardashian Really Think Of Scott Disick's Flirty Comments To Khloe?
As most of us know, Scott Disick and the Kardashian family go way back. Believe it or not, Disick and Kourtney Kardashian first met in 2006 at a party thrown by none other than "Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis, per Us Weekly. Things progressed quickly and the duo welcomed their first child, Mason Disick, in 2009. The former couple also added two more to their brood after Mason: Penelope and Reign Disick. The couple never made things official, and their on-again, off-again relationship officially ended in July 2015.
Even though Disick is no longer with Kardashian, the pair still see a lot of each other as they co-parent their three children. Disick is still very much a part of the Kardashian clan because of his long history, and despite the split, matriarch Kris Jenner still has nothing but love for Disick. "Aw, love him, love him," she told Access Hollywood (via Hollywood Life) shortly after the pair breakup. "He's always gonna be a part of our family, you know," Jenner added. "We love really hard and he's the father of my grandchildren and we're all — we all love Scott."
Disick has been linked to a few other ladies post-split, but none more famous than Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. In turn, Kardashian has dated the likes of model Younes Bendjima, but she found her happily ever after with Travis Barker. Disick still has his swagger, and he's a total flirt... even with one of his ex's sisters.
Kourtney Kardashian isn't bothered by Scott Disick's flirt-fest with her sister
Scott Disick has never been shy when it comes to sharing his feelings, and the same is true when it comes to his ex's sister. Disick frequently leaves flirty comments on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram feed and Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe have both taken notice of it. A source shared with Hollywood Life exactly how both ladies feel about Disick's flirt-fest. "Kourtney and Khloe have talked about it a couple of times and they think it's a little strange that Scott has been so flirty with Khloe," the insider shared. Luckily, the same source added that Kourtney isn't just "laying in bed at night stressing over" it. "She knows Scott and Khloe have had this playful banter between them forever. And Kourtney knows Khloe would obviously never go there, so it just makes Kourtney kind of wonder." Could you even imagine if Khloe went there? The same insider said that if Scott is out to "make Kourtney jealous," then "it certainly isn't working." Kourtney's main priority is the three kids they share together, and she "really has no concern over who Scott dates."
In March, Disick made headlines for a comment he left on the Good American founder's Instagram photo, where she said she was feeling "Scarface Elvira Energy." Disick penned a super flirty message, writing, "Say hello to my little friend," alongside a red heart emoji. One thing's for sure — this wasn't the first time Disick got flirty with Khloe, and it certainly won't be the last!