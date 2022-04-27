How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Feel About His Dating App Controversy

As with most Hollywood stars, many people are very invested in Ben Affleck's love life. The actor wed Jennifer Garner in 2005, and welcomed three adorable kiddos, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Unfortunately, like many romances in Hollywood, their marriage came crashing down and sadly ended in divorce in 2018.

In 2021, Affleck reunited with his former flame, Jennifer Lopez, and the pair's romance was hot and heavy from the start. Since Affleck and Lopez's first break-up in the early 2000s, the couple didn't seem to skip a beat with their reunion, starting right where they left off. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People of the reunion. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." Is that adorable or what? She also shared that she doesn't want the press to affect their connection. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy, and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience." Things progressed quickly between the duo, and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April.

But even though their fairytale romance has been going strong, that doesn't stop the outside noise from creeping in ... including Ben Affleck's dating app drama with a "Selling Sunset" star. However, JLo and her man reportedly aren't bothered by the chatter.