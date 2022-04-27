How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Feel About His Dating App Controversy
As with most Hollywood stars, many people are very invested in Ben Affleck's love life. The actor wed Jennifer Garner in 2005, and welcomed three adorable kiddos, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Unfortunately, like many romances in Hollywood, their marriage came crashing down and sadly ended in divorce in 2018.
In 2021, Affleck reunited with his former flame, Jennifer Lopez, and the pair's romance was hot and heavy from the start. Since Affleck and Lopez's first break-up in the early 2000s, the couple didn't seem to skip a beat with their reunion, starting right where they left off. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People of the reunion. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." Is that adorable or what? She also shared that she doesn't want the press to affect their connection. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy, and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience." Things progressed quickly between the duo, and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April.
But even though their fairytale romance has been going strong, that doesn't stop the outside noise from creeping in ... including Ben Affleck's dating app drama with a "Selling Sunset" star. However, JLo and her man reportedly aren't bothered by the chatter.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are solid in their relationship
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no strangers to making one headline after the next, but who knew that they'd get tossed up in drama on the Netflix hit, "Selling Sunset?" In case you missed it, series star Emma Hernan revealed that she once chatted with the "Gone Girl" star over the dating app, Raya, on a Season 5 episode. The pair, who share a connection to Boston, chatted briefly on the platform though things didn't pan out. "He may or may not have been texting me," Hernan told pal Chrishell Stause (via ET Canada). "He may or may not have asked to grab ... coffee a few times."
Luckily, Affleck and JLo are trying not to play into the headlines too much. Can you really blame them? A source told Us Weekly that Bennifer 2.0 is still going strong after "Selling Sunset" aired and the dating app drama played out. "It was blown out of proportion," the insider revealed. "Everyone is always out to make Ben look bad, but he did nothing wrong. He was on a dating app when he was single." The source noted that the two "couldn't be happier."
After hearing the news, Ben Affleck's team shut down the rumor, which Stause said could have interfered with Bennifer. "Emma and Ben matched in 2019. They exchanged a few text messages, and that's it," the rep told Entertainment Tonight. There you have it!