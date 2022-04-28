Andrew Garfield's Major Career Decision Might Disappoint Fans

With Andrew Garfield having participated in a bevy of grueling projects, he's now ready to chill and take time away from the spotlight for a well-deserved break. "I'm actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be," he told People.

A getaway isn't even in the cards for him just now. The actor admitted that he just wants to be "a person," and do things he likes. "Even getting on a plane right now feels like too much," he continued. "I kind of want to lay down and just think and not think and watch other people's work and just be really, really, really kind of... and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person." In a separate interview with Variety, he also said that this break is important to "recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be."

Maybe he could take this time to explore his other interests, including theology. After all, he previously revealed that he's passionate about the field. "Questions of faith and spirituality, and the mystery of a spiritual life, is what I'm drawn to the most," he said at the premiere of "Under the Banner of Heaven," per Vanity Fair. "If I wasn't an actor, I think I'd be doing some kind of theological study, and Dustin's adaptation is that."