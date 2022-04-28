Did Shailene Woodley Just Post A Message Alluding To A Breakup From Aaron Rodgers?

Multiple outlets have reported that "Big Little Lies" actor Shailene Woodley and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had finally called things off for good. The news came after the former couple was allegedly working to repair their romance despite ending their engagement in February. That same month, ET reported that Woodley and Rodgers were spotted together at Erewhon market, proving that they hadn't yet given up on each other. "Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn't make it work," a source told the outlet. "Aaron told Shailene he'll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority."

From canoodling at a California winery to attending a wedding together for one of Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates, Woodley and Rodgers certainly seemed to be a couple with a future together ... until Woodley pulled the plug. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," an insider told People. Following the breakup, photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Woodley wandering the streets of NYC sans makeup and diamond ring, and looking rather sad, to boot. Meanwhile, the paps snapped pictures of Rodgers sitting courtside at an NBA playoffs game with model Mallory Edens, daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner. According to the Daily Mail, Woodley and Rodgers are said to be focused on their separate careers at this time — but either way, they seem to be coping with the split differently.