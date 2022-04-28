Sam Asghari Reveals Some Plans For His Baby With Britney Spears

Just weeks after Britney Spears publicly announced her pregnancy, Sam Asghari has revealed new information on his parenting plans for their baby. Asghari sat down with Mario Lopez for an Access Hollywood interview on April 27, during which he said he wants to be "hands-on as much as possible" in raising his and Spears' child. It will be Spears' choice as to whether or not they find out the gender of the baby before she gives birth, Asghari said, but this is "something that [he] want[s] to wait for."

He also stated that his parenting approach will vary, depending on the gender of the baby. "If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever," Asghari said. "If it's a son, it's going to be the toughest son. I'm going to be tough on the kid." The pregnancy comes after the end of Spears' conservatorship in late 2021. This oppressive legal guardianship prevented her from removing an IUD, according to E! News, which delayed her plans to have a baby with Asghari.

Since the end of the conservatorship, Asghari has voiced his enthusiasm for his future with Spears. "Everything's amazing. We're so excited to start a new chapter, and everything's so positive from here on out," he told Entertainment Tonight in March. Congrats to Spears and Asghari as they prepare for their roles as parents together!