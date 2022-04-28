Ireland Baldwin Reveals How Her Dad Alec Is Really Doing After The Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin hasn't spoken much publicly about his own feelings after he was holding the gun that accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of "Rust." Alec's oldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, however, has lately been much more open with the public on her social media and in interviews. In an appearance on "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Live, Ireland spoke pretty candidly about how her dad is actually doing these days since the tragedy.

Alec has, of course, spoken about the shooting on occasion. In one video posted to his Instagram in December 2021, the actor said that, "Of course, for everyone who's involved in this, it's never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically," adding that "not a day goes by I don't think of that." From a legal standpoint, Alec has maintained that he was not responsible, fighting back against the wrongful death lawsuit the Hutchins family has filed against him, according to Rolling Stone.