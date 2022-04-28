Queen Elizabeth's First Appearance Since Her 96th Birthday Has People Talking

Queen Elizabeth seems to be in high spirits a week after her 96th birthday. The British monarch opted to spend April 21 quietly and had some time to herself. The nonagenarian painted her lips a bright shade of pink, added some sparkle with stud earrings, and donned a stylish pair of shades for a drive. She was spotted riding in the passenger seat of a car as they drove around the Sandringham estate. According to Town & Country, the 20,000-acre royal residence is a working farm and wildlife sanctuary. It is estimated that more than 200 people are employed by the farm. It's also one of Elizabeth's favorite spots; a staffer told People that the monarch "doesn't have to be monarch there ... She can be Elizabeth rather than the Queen." No wonder the queen left for the estate the day before her birthday, per Us Weekly.

In the meantime, preparations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in full swing. As is customary, the queen will officially celebrate her birthday in June. This year, the Trooping the Color event will be a grand affair with royal family members joining the parade in their carriages or riding horses alongside 1,400 military officials. The British Royal Air Force will then stage a fly-past, much to the delight of the queen and other spectators.

With all the fanfare ahead, it's little wonder that Queen Elizabeth is looking rather cheerful for her first engagement after her birthday.