Queen Elizabeth's First Appearance Since Her 96th Birthday Has People Talking
Queen Elizabeth seems to be in high spirits a week after her 96th birthday. The British monarch opted to spend April 21 quietly and had some time to herself. The nonagenarian painted her lips a bright shade of pink, added some sparkle with stud earrings, and donned a stylish pair of shades for a drive. She was spotted riding in the passenger seat of a car as they drove around the Sandringham estate. According to Town & Country, the 20,000-acre royal residence is a working farm and wildlife sanctuary. It is estimated that more than 200 people are employed by the farm. It's also one of Elizabeth's favorite spots; a staffer told People that the monarch "doesn't have to be monarch there ... She can be Elizabeth rather than the Queen." No wonder the queen left for the estate the day before her birthday, per Us Weekly.
In the meantime, preparations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in full swing. As is customary, the queen will officially celebrate her birthday in June. This year, the Trooping the Color event will be a grand affair with royal family members joining the parade in their carriages or riding horses alongside 1,400 military officials. The British Royal Air Force will then stage a fly-past, much to the delight of the queen and other spectators.
With all the fanfare ahead, it's little wonder that Queen Elizabeth is looking rather cheerful for her first engagement after her birthday.
Queen Elizabeth meets Switzerland's president
Queen Elizabeth is the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch and is celebrating her 70th year on the throne. She has decades of experience meeting dignitaries, presidents, and other royalty. The Associated Press reports that she has met 13 U.S. presidents, and The Connexion reveals that she has met 10 French presidents during her reign. No wonder the queen appeared cheerful as she met Swiss President Ignazio Cassis on April 28 — the meeting must have been a walk in the park for her.
Speaking about walking, the photo released by the Royal Family's Twitter account shows that Queen Elizabeth did not use a walking stick when she met Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis in person. Notably, the queen has been having some mobility issues since she was hospitalized in October 2021. Sky News reports that the monarch shook hands with the president in the Oak sitting room in Windsor Castle.
Royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted, "The Queen's short break at Sandringham appears to have refreshed her as she undertakes an in-person engagement at Windsor today – and looks incredibly cheery as she does." Plenty of royal-watchers agreed. "She looks fabulous!" one person tweeted. Another noted, "Aww bless her she looks happy but frail." Another tweeter poignantly noted, "96 years of experience, wisdom, happy and sad times. All done in the public eye. There have been missteps but plenty of appropriate steps. I hope to attain 96 years as graciously as your Queen HM."