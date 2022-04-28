Hilaria Baldwin Shares A Sad Update About One Of Her Children

Hilaria Baldwin wears plenty of hats in her life, but perhaps the most important one is that of a mother. The yoga instructor was thrust into the spotlight when she married actor Alec Baldwin in 2012. Not too long after the couple began to grow their family, welcoming daughter Carmen in 2014. The couple is currently expecting their seventh child together and is already proud parents to Carmen, María Lucía, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo. Hilaria frequently shares images and videos of her brood on social media, including some with her husband, Alec.

As a proud mother, Hilaria even paid tribute to all the important women in her life for Mother's Day last year. "I love you all, from my babies to my mama to my grandmothers that have passed, my mother in law, my honorary mamas, my aunts, and my tias, my cuñada and my sister-in-laws, my nieces, my girlfriend mamas, all of you amazing mothers who have built this community here with me," she wrote on the post. Hilaria also plays the role of stepmom to Ireland Baldwin, whom Alec shares with Kim Basinger. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children, and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise," the mama bear once explained on Instagram.

There's no doubt that it can be hard being a parent — and one of the most challenging things that parents can go through is an injury.