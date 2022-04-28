Blac Chyna's Lawyer Got A Not-So-Subtle Roasting From Pete Davidson

Fans were abuzz upon learning Pete Davidson unexpectedly showed up at the Blac Chyna defamation trial in an apparent show of support to Kim Kardashian and her family. The couple who goes to Kourt together, stays together? TBD!

Jokes aside, the "Saturday Night Live" star had been absent for the entirety of the court proceedings, but managed to attend the final day before jury deliberations. A Nicki Swift reporter who attended court on April 28 spotted the comedian sitting in the back row on the Kardashian family's side, with a bodyguard occupying the seat next to him.

Davidson mostly kept to himself in the courtroom, and only interacted with the Kardashians when he was approached. He had shared a warm hug with Kris Jenner when she slipped out of the room early with Kylie Jenner, and Nicki's courtroom reporter noted how comfortable and loving they appeared with each other. He also seemed to have been listening intently to what the lawyers were saying in their closing arguments, and at one point, he even inadvertently roasted Chyna's lawyer after she objected to the opposing party.