The Unexpected Guest Who Showed Up To Support Kim Kardashian At Her Explosive Trial

It's been a tough few days for the Kardashians as they battle it out with Blac Chyna in court, but it appears that they have a solid support system to help them power through, especially Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder and aspiring lawyer gave her testimony on April 26, claiming she didn't have anything to do with the cancellation of Blac Chyna and her brother Rob Kardashian's show, as Chyna claims to have happened. She did, however, admit that she didn't want to work with the model at the time. "I will not go into a toxic work environment," she said, per Nicki Swift's reporter who attended court. "On my own show, I have the power to do that." The following day, Rob took the stand, expressing nothing but bad memories over his past relationship with Chyna.

Cut to closing arguments on April 28, when someone unexpected showed up to give moral support to Kim and the rest of the Kardashians involved in the case.