Blac Chyna's Mother Wants To Completely Flip The Conversation About Her Daughter

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is attempting to change the narrative when it comes to her daughter. Chyna's life was put under the microscope when she took on the Kardashian family in court in April after suggesting the famous family were the reason her reality show with Rob Kardashian, "Rob & Chyna," was pulled by E!.

There have been some serious developments as the court case dove into the private lives of Chyna and the famous family, including revelations that Chyna once held a gun to Rob's head. Chyna claimed in court that the gun was not loaded, per BuzzFeed News, recalling, "I'm being funny like, 'If he ever leaves me, I'll get him.'" She also opened up about how she once "jokingly" put a phone cord around Rob's neck, but "not to strangle him."

The Kardashians and Jenners have been present at several hearings amid the trial (remember that infamous court drawing of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner?), with Kylie even taking to the stand. "I remember one time I woke up to some texts from Chyna, some threatening texts," she shared of her experience with her half-brother's former fiancée, per Rolling Stone. "From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something along the lines of like, 'counting down the days' to either beat me, or, I don't know exactly what she meant." Well, now, it looks like Toni is ready to hit back at the Kardashian clan.