How Harry Styles Is Reportedly Supporting Olivia Wilde Amid All Her Personal Turmoil

Since actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement and announced their split in November 2020 (per US Weekly), it would seem the exes and co-parents had nothing but love and support for each other. In March 2021, the "Saturday Night Live" alum thanked his ex-fiance in his acceptance speech when he won a Critic's Choice Award, per Vulture. Wilde then took to Twitter to emphatically congratulate him and his "Ted Lasso" team. So far, so amicable!

But things took a strange turn on April 26 as Wilde appeared on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her new directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling," starring British heartthrob Harry Styles, who just happens to be her boyfriend. As Wilde was speaking to the movie theater owners to promote her upcoming movie and give a sneak peek of the trailer, a person approached her on stage and served her papers. "This for me?" she asked, taking the envelope that read "personal and confidential" across it, per Deadline. The outlet has since reported that those were legal custody papers from Sudeikis concerning their children Otis and Daisy. However, a source close to the comedian told Variety that Sudeikis "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Now, reports are emerging that Styles is stepping up as Wilde's boyfriend and showing her support privately during this very public incident.