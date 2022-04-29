How Harry Styles Is Reportedly Supporting Olivia Wilde Amid All Her Personal Turmoil
Since actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement and announced their split in November 2020 (per US Weekly), it would seem the exes and co-parents had nothing but love and support for each other. In March 2021, the "Saturday Night Live" alum thanked his ex-fiance in his acceptance speech when he won a Critic's Choice Award, per Vulture. Wilde then took to Twitter to emphatically congratulate him and his "Ted Lasso" team. So far, so amicable!
But things took a strange turn on April 26 as Wilde appeared on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her new directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling," starring British heartthrob Harry Styles, who just happens to be her boyfriend. As Wilde was speaking to the movie theater owners to promote her upcoming movie and give a sneak peek of the trailer, a person approached her on stage and served her papers. "This for me?" she asked, taking the envelope that read "personal and confidential" across it, per Deadline. The outlet has since reported that those were legal custody papers from Sudeikis concerning their children Otis and Daisy. However, a source close to the comedian told Variety that Sudeikis "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."
Now, reports are emerging that Styles is stepping up as Wilde's boyfriend and showing her support privately during this very public incident.
Harry Styles is Olivia Wilde's rock
HollywoodLife reports that an insider close to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles says that the "Sign Of The Times" crooner is committed to showing his girlfriend all the support she needs after the incident at CinemaCon. "Harry is doing everything he can to support Olivia emotionally through all of this," a source told the outlet. "He doesn't have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love. Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again."
The source went on to say that Wilde has been rocked by this event, which should have remained behind closed doors, and Styles wants to show her he can be her shoulder. "Honestly, Olivia thought that he was not going to be able to deal with this all and he has stepped up to the plate and then some. Harry is in this for the long haul and has shown her this over and over again."
The shocking custody papers incident overshadowed another moment at CinemaCon, where Wilde jokingly referred to Styles as "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of," per Page Six. Harry must be fond of his lady's sense of humor!