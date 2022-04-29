Kanye West May Have Just Dropped A Hint About His Political Future

The year 2020 was one of the wildest election years in recent memory, so you'd be forgiven if you'd forgotten that Kanye "Ye" West had also thrown his hat in the ring to run for president that year. He didn't get very far in the primary elections, and it looked as if, for the moment, the rapper and fashion designer decided to put politics behind him.

In the two years since he failed to win the presidential election, Ye has gone through a lot. He had his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian, as well as more than one social media spree that led to him being dropped from performances at the Grammys and Coachella. With all of this chaos, you'd think he'd be too busy working on other projects to consider running for office again.

Well, maybe not. You never can tell with Ye. He recently collaborated with Future on his new song, "Keep It Burnin," with a verse that may hint at his political future.