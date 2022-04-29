The Scary Reason Danica Patrick Had To Get Her Breast Implants Removed

As a successful athlete, Danica Patrick has always been conscious of her health — but the former NASCAR driver also pays close attention to what she eats and drinks because of a debilitating condition she developed several years ago. "Most people don't realize that migraines are different from a regular headache so it's hard for them to have sympathy," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. Because of them, Patrick avoids alcohol and sugary drinks, two items she noticed trigger her episodes.

Living with migraines has made Patrick more aware of what her body tells her. "I'm very into eating well. I believe food is medicine. I eat extremely clean, real foods ... I don't eat processed foods and never add sugar to anything," Patrick told the publication. Developing a healthy lifestyle has also helped her conquer body image issues, something she struggled with for many years. "I think it starts with positive self-talk, working really hard, and feeling good," she told People in 2017.

Patrick uses her experience to promote body positivity on social media, often posting side-by-side images showing the "real" side of her physique. "I kinda love when people do real vs produced shots. The difference between the two is lighting, pose, and clothes adjustments," she captioned a June 2017 Instagram post. Being in tune with her body, Patrick just knew something was wrong when she started noticing strange symptoms in early 2018. It took her another couple of years to find the culprit: her breast implants.