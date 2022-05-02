Pete Davidson Seemingly Takes Extreme Step Amid Romance With Kim Kardashian
When it comes to romance (and heartbreak) in the KarJenner household, 2021 was a big year. Kim Kardashian split from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye "Ye" West, in January 2021. Khloé Kardashian ended things with Tristan Thompson for good after he admitted to fathering a baby with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. Kourtney Kardashian fell in love with — and got engaged to — Travis Barker. But, the most surprising coupling of the year was Kim's union with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she connected on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in October. And since locking lips on the comedy sketch show, Kim and Davidson have only continued to gain steam. This includes whirlwind bae-cations, romantic dinners on Staten Island, meeting each other's families, and making their red carpet debut as a couple.
Of course, Davidson has other ways of showing his commitment to the SKIMS mogul — beyond Instas and black tie events, we mean. The "SNL" funnyman has a well-documented collection of tattoos, and he's known for getting inked in tribute to his significant others. In 2020, Davidson removed his tattoos paying homage to ex-fiancée Ariana Grande just "days before" her engagement to Dalton Gomez, per Stylecaster. As of 2021, Davidson also claimed that he was planning to remove all his tattoos, according to Page Six, but this doesn't seem to be the case. That's because he already has fresh ink in honor of his relationship with Kim. Davidson's newest inking proves that he might even be more serious about the reality star than fans thought.
Pete Davidson immortalized Kim Kardashian in ink
While Pete Davidson was all covered up at the White House Correspondent's Dinner — where he made his red carpet debut with Kim Kardashian — fans spotted a fresh tat on the comedian's neck while he was out and about in Los Angeles, per Page Six. According to onlookers, the tattoo said "KNSCP." Fans immediately connected the tat to Kardashian and the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But, while reps for Page Six have reached out to Davidson, he has yet to confirm the ink's meaning. However, if fans are correct, it would mean that Davidson has taken a huge step to show the world that he considers Kardashian's family to be his family, too.
The "KNSCP" ink is only the most recent in a line of tattoos Davidson has debuted for his girlfriend since they started dating. In March, Kardashian revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Pete has "a few" tattoos in her honor, including a branding of her name. This might be the most extreme show of his devotion, though Kardashian revealed he simply "wanted to do something that was really different" for her. Davidson's other, "cute" tattoo is near his clavicle and reads, "My girl is a lawyer." While Kardashian is not yet a full-fledged lawyer, she passed California's baby bar exam in December 2021, and it's only a matter of time before she becomes an attorney at law.