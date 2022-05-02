Pete Davidson Seemingly Takes Extreme Step Amid Romance With Kim Kardashian

While Pete Davidson was all covered up at the White House Correspondent's Dinner — where he made his red carpet debut with Kim Kardashian — fans spotted a fresh tat on the comedian's neck while he was out and about in Los Angeles, per Page Six. According to onlookers, the tattoo said "KNSCP." Fans immediately connected the tat to Kardashian and the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But, while reps for Page Six have reached out to Davidson, he has yet to confirm the ink's meaning. However, if fans are correct, it would mean that Davidson has taken a huge step to show the world that he considers Kardashian's family to be his family, too.

The "KNSCP" ink is only the most recent in a line of tattoos Davidson has debuted for his girlfriend since they started dating. In March, Kardashian revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Pete has "a few" tattoos in her honor, including a branding of her name. This might be the most extreme show of his devotion, though Kardashian revealed he simply "wanted to do something that was really different" for her. Davidson's other, "cute" tattoo is near his clavicle and reads, "My girl is a lawyer." While Kardashian is not yet a full-fledged lawyer, she passed California's baby bar exam in December 2021, and it's only a matter of time before she becomes an attorney at law.