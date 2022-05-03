Bill Gates Tiptoes Around Questions About His Rumored Infidelity

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on May 3, 2021, they have cautiously addressed the end of their marriage while attempting to keep the most sensitive details private. Melinda has been more upfront about what caused the divorce, making her state of mind clear. Bill hurt her, and she's not trying to hide it. "For me, there's still healing that needs to happen," the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" on March 3, explaining why she can't be friends with her ex-husband yet.

While Melinda has been incisive in how Bill's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein played a role in her decision, she has remained reticent regarding Bill's rumored infidelity. Two weeks after their intention to divorce was made public, The New York Times reported Bill admitted to having an extramarital relationship with a Microsoft employee several years prior. "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," Bill's spokesperson Bridgitt Arnold said in an email.

Melinda has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, though she addressed it. "I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that," she told King when the host asked her about the affair. Melinda, however, refused to elaborate further: "I think those are questions Bill needs to answer." Despite his rep's confirmation in May 2021, Bill himself has shied away from a definitive answer — but it's getting harder for him to avoid the subject.