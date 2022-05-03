How Cheryl Burke Is Already Moving On After Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is one of the biggest names in the dancing world thanks to her job as a pro on the hit show "Dancing With the Stars." As fans got to know Burke through the reality dance competition, they became intrigued with plenty of aspects of her life off-camera, including her romance with Matthew Lawrence. According to Us Weekly, the pair initially dated in 2007, but the relationship ended in 2008. The couple reconnected in 2017, almost a decade after calling it quits the first time. "Cheryl is really happy," an insider told E! News at the time. According to Page Six, Lawrence popped the question in 2018, on Burke's 34th birthday. "OMG! So far, so good for 34!" Burke wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in San Diego, per Inside Weddings, but things came crashing down for Burke and Lawrence after about three years of marriage. In February, Burke filed for divorce from the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor. The dancer opened up about the split in a vulnerable Instagram post the following month. "I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count," she wrote.

But that was then. Now, she's ready for a new start.