How Cheryl Burke Is Already Moving On After Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke is one of the biggest names in the dancing world thanks to her job as a pro on the hit show "Dancing With the Stars." As fans got to know Burke through the reality dance competition, they became intrigued with plenty of aspects of her life off-camera, including her romance with Matthew Lawrence. According to Us Weekly, the pair initially dated in 2007, but the relationship ended in 2008. The couple reconnected in 2017, almost a decade after calling it quits the first time. "Cheryl is really happy," an insider told E! News at the time. According to Page Six, Lawrence popped the question in 2018, on Burke's 34th birthday. "OMG! So far, so good for 34!" Burke wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.
The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in San Diego, per Inside Weddings, but things came crashing down for Burke and Lawrence after about three years of marriage. In February, Burke filed for divorce from the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor. The dancer opened up about the split in a vulnerable Instagram post the following month. "I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count," she wrote.
But that was then. Now, she's ready for a new start.
Cheryl Burke is getting a podcast
Cheryl Burke is ready for the next chapter in her life. In an interview with People, the star spoke about her iHeartRadio podcast titled "Burke In the Game." The podcast will detail Burke trying to learn to love herself and overcome fears. "This is the first time I think anyone, including myself, is going to see or hear me be as vulnerable as I have to be," she shared.
The podcast will feature sex therapists and life coaches, as well as people from Burke's personal life — including some exes. "This is really opening up my life, which I feel like comes natural, but I also have to be okay to open up my heart," Burke confessed. "This is a really trying time for me right now in my life, and I think naturally what I tend to do is I tend to build a wall." She revealed that she wants to try and "let that guard down." The show will also help prepare Burke for dating life. "[Dating] is so foreign to me right now because I'm not ready at all, at this moment, but we are getting me ready," she dished.
Burke also plugged her latest endeavor in a post on Instagram. The star shared a throwback shot of herself on the back of a horse as she smiled for the camera. "I'm learning to let go of the reins and trust this process of life," she wrote on the upload. The future certainly looks bright for her!