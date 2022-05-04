Chris Rock's Brother Finally Found Someone To Fight After Will Smith Turned Down His Offer

We think we can say now, with relative certainty, that no one was more upset — and stayed upset — about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars than Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock. Not only did Kenny categorically tell the Los Angeles Times that he did not think that Smith's apology to his brother after the slap was genuine, he also challenged the "King Richard" actor to a duel (of sorts), which was declined.

According to TMZ, Kenny signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman and wanted Smith to be his celebrity opponent in the ring. The fight is scheduled to take place on June 11 in Florida. Unfortunately for Kenny, it looks like Smith decided not to take up his challenge, but Kenny still needs to fight somebody.

Not to worry, friends. Chris Rock's little brother will get the chance to punch somebody in a boxing match after all — though it may not give him quite the poetic justice he may have hoped for.