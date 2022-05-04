Chris Rock's Brother Finally Found Someone To Fight After Will Smith Turned Down His Offer
We think we can say now, with relative certainty, that no one was more upset — and stayed upset — about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars than Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock. Not only did Kenny categorically tell the Los Angeles Times that he did not think that Smith's apology to his brother after the slap was genuine, he also challenged the "King Richard" actor to a duel (of sorts), which was declined.
According to TMZ, Kenny signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman and wanted Smith to be his celebrity opponent in the ring. The fight is scheduled to take place on June 11 in Florida. Unfortunately for Kenny, it looks like Smith decided not to take up his challenge, but Kenny still needs to fight somebody.
Not to worry, friends. Chris Rock's little brother will get the chance to punch somebody in a boxing match after all — though it may not give him quite the poetic justice he may have hoped for.
Chris Rock's brother Kenny will box a Real World star
Will Smith did not take up Chris Rock's younger brother Kenny Rock's challenge to a celebrity boxing match — which doesn't come as a huge surprise, to be honest. Instead, Kenny will be fighting "The Real World: DC" star Josh Colon. Colon, according to TMZ, will be boxing in Smith's honor and as a fellow representative of Philadelphia, which is also Smith's hometown. If Smith has even heard that he's going to be represented in the boxing ring by the "Real World" alum, there's no way to know how he feels about it.
Smith has kept a relatively low profile since The Slap, traveling to India for "spiritual purposes," according to an anonymous source speaking to People. Meanwhile, the rest of society is very slowly getting over it. Jada Pinkett Smith's talkshow, "Red Table Talk," referenced the slap via title cards that read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing." Trevor Noah referenced the slap in jokes at both the Grammys and the White House Correspondents Dinner. Even Chris himself has joked about the slap.
Now, perhaps it is Kenny's turn to heal.