How Dave Coulier Ended Up Knocked Out At John Stamos' Wedding

Dave Coulier and John Stamos' friendship spans over three decades, starting from when they met on set in 1987. Coulier and Stamos both starred in the popular ABC sitcom "Full House" – playing Joey Gladstone and Uncle Jesse Katsopolis, respectively. They reunited for the 2016 reboot, "Fuller House," which Stamos executive produced.

The "Full House" cast was super close. However, Stamos and Coulier — along with Bob Saget, who died in January 2022 — were incredibly tight. Per Enstars, the acting amigos were very public about their three-way bromance, regularly trading barbs, quips, and sweet messages on Twitter. Coulier was also close to all of the Stamos family. "I was very close to John's dad, Bill; we were golf buddies. We shared a ton of laughs together while he was still alive," he told People shortly after Stamos became a father, commenting that his buddy was "going to be an incredible dad."

Not surprisingly, Coulier was front and center, along with the rest of the "Full House" cast, when Stamos married Rebecca Romijn in 1998. However, at some point during the festivities, Coulier was flat on his back after being knocked out. Usually, it's some feuding uncles or drunken in-laws battling it out at weddings -– not a nice guy actor and a drug-fueled drummer. Sadly, for Coulier, that was the situation he found himself in, though, after he tried to play peacemaker. Here's how Dave Coulier ended up knocked out at John Stamos' wedding.