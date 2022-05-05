Queen Elizabeth Is Skipping Out On Even More In-Person Engagements

Queen Elizabeth II doesn't get to take weekends. Since becoming queen at age 25, she has worked non-stop with the occasional break for Christmas at Sandringham. Although, if you know anything about her family, that doesn't exactly sound like a relaxing vacation.

In the past few years alone, Elizabeth has had to step up and present a tough facade to her country and her quickly deteriorating family. First, in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abruptly announced they would be leaving the royal family amid allegations of racism, with plans to start a new life in America. Then there was the Prince Andrew (her rumored favorite) scandal. Elizabeth ultimately made the difficult decision to publicly distance herself from Andrew and revoke most of his titles.

As if that weren't enough to deal with, the nonagenarian's health has been rapidly deteriorating since the onset of the pandemic. Elizabeth caught COVID-19 in 2022, and although she recovered, given her advanced age, she has been forced to take a massive step back from public life. Though palace aids have assured the public she's doing just fine, recent reports that she won't be attending some important engagements have left people worried.