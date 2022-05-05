Minnie Driver Reveals The Harsh Truth About Her Relationship With Matt Damon

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon were once one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. In an interview with ET, Driver talked about her relationship with "The Bourne Identity" star and why things didn't work out between them. The two starred in "Good Will Hunting." and prior to all the award shows, Driver said that her relationship with Damon came spiraling down.

The actor made sure to preface things by stating that her "family loved Matt," but they predicted the couple's demise. "It was that they could see that this young man was rocketing really fast, and so was I, and when you're young, it's pretty hard to keep your head on straight and to maintain a grounded sense of deportment," she told the outlet. The star added that "all these things coming together in a perfect storm." One of the hardest parts about the split was seeing their relationship in the tabloids. "I don't care who you are, that is agony, and it's like a strange, surreal dream," she added, making sure not to blame Damon since he couldn't really help how famous he got.

On Apple's "Keep It!" podcast, Driver confessed that she and Damon saw one another on the beach in 2020 and talked for the first time since the 1998 split. "That was last summer, and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife, and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring," she shared. Glad they can be civil!