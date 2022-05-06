Rihanna's Appearance In A$AP Rocky's New Music Video Has Fans In A Tizzy

Surprise, surprise! Just when you thought that Rihanna's musical hiatus seemed indefinite, the "Needed Me" singer just appeared in the new music video from her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Titled "D.M.B.," the single, which dropped on Thursday, looks like it was recorded before Rihanna got pregnant (or at least before she was showing). The video also happens to be written, directed, and executive produced by Rocky, per Pitchfork, and features the couple frolicking around the city looking as in love as ever. People reports that it was shot in New York last year and is supposed to be an "ode to the classic love story."

But what really surprised fans was not Rihanna's participation, but the fact that the video may have insinuated that she and Rocky have tied the knot, or engaged at the very least. In one scene of the music video, Rocky has the question "Marry me?" spelled out on his grill, with Rihanna sporting "I do" on her own set of grills. This, of course, led fans to believe that the two may walk down the aisle soon.