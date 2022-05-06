Garcelle Beauvais Lays Into The Hostile Backstage Environment At The View
It turns out that Garcelle Beauvais could have had a totally different career — if things had gone over a little smoother during her audition for "The View," that is. Of course, we know now that Beauvais has a super successful acting career with roles in the likes of "White House Down," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and "Coming to America," while she's also bringing the drama as a cast member of the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." But that's not the only place you may have seen this star before.
Beauvais hit her stride in the TV talk show game in 2020 when she joined Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai as a co-host of "The Real" in the wake of the departure of Tamera Mowry-Housley. "I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show 'The Real.' My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment," Beauvais said told Variety of her new gig at the time.
But it turns out we actually could have seen her rubbing shoulders with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez at one point in her career.
A disastrous The View audition
Yikes! The ladies of "The View" may want to close their ears for this one. Garcelle Beauvais opened up about a failed attempt to land a seat on the talk show in her book, "Love Me As I Am" — yes, the one Erika Girardi threw in the trash — and revealed how she didn't get along with the ladies. "I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show's producers. I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!" Beauvais wrote, claiming she wasn't welcomed with open arms and there were "no greetings or welcoming niceties." The reality star also accused Rosie Perez of kicking her under the table to stop her talking, and claimed, "The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish. The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for."
It sounds like Beauvais has moved on, though. She told Page Six, "I love what ['The View' does]. I think they're smart, and I love the cast, especially now. I think Sunny [Hostin]'s great," adding she's cleared the air with Goldberg too.
Beauvais got pretty candid in the book, including talking about her relationship with her father and her divorces. "The book is my journey," she told BET. "You can laugh with me. You can cry with me; you can probably even connect. The book shares a little piece of me, and hopefully, it inspires others."