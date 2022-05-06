Garcelle Beauvais Lays Into The Hostile Backstage Environment At The View

It turns out that Garcelle Beauvais could have had a totally different career — if things had gone over a little smoother during her audition for "The View," that is. Of course, we know now that Beauvais has a super successful acting career with roles in the likes of "White House Down," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and "Coming to America," while she's also bringing the drama as a cast member of the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." But that's not the only place you may have seen this star before.

Beauvais hit her stride in the TV talk show game in 2020 when she joined Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai as a co-host of "The Real" in the wake of the departure of Tamera Mowry-Housley. "I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show 'The Real.' My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment," Beauvais said told Variety of her new gig at the time.

But it turns out we actually could have seen her rubbing shoulders with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez at one point in her career.