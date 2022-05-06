The Explosive Fight Amber Heard Claims She Had With Johnny Depp Over Lily-Rose

More and more revelations are being unfurled in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and this time around, Depp's kids are involved, specifically Lily-Rose Depp.

Johnny's camp's testimonies are over and done with, but at the time, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" told the court that Lily-Rose and Heard are "not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," to the point that the young model had skipped their wedding, per People. What's interesting is that before the former couple tied the knot, a source said that Lily-Rose and Heard liked each other. "Amber and Lily looked like they were two girlfriends, laughing a lot and having a good time," an insider told E! News about a shopping trip they had together in 2014. "They really seemed to get along."

But as it turns out, their bond fizzled out by the time Johnny and the "Aquaman" actor exchanged vows. Now that Heard is on the stand and giving her own account of events, she said that she only had Lily-Rose's best interests at heart, and had fought Johnny when he allegedly gave marijuana to his daughter.