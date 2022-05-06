Ellen DeGeneres Faces Major Snub Ahead Of Her Talk Show Ending
Saying that Ellen DeGeneres is having a tough time in recent years would be an understatement. Since 2003, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been a long-running institution on daytime television that was once famous for its emphasis on being kind and being a good person. Kindness was one of DeGeneres' mottos; it was so prominent that the show even made merchandise with "Be Kind To One Another" printed on it.
But the comedian's fall from grace began in 2020 when several of her former staff members alleged that the environment on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was not so welcoming and kind. An investigation was launched into the claims and DeGeneres apologized, taking responsibility. But it seems the damage was done — the public began to distrust the host, who was formerly beloved and revered, and ultimately DeGeneres decided to end her show after its 19th season.
Season 19 is slowly approaching the series finale and has been filming and airing daily since 2021. In fact, the program's final taping took place on April 29, and DeGeneres admitted concluding the show was very emotional and bittersweet. Well, now it seems that the tarnished legacy of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is receiving yet another kick as it heads out the door.
Ellen DeGeneres receives no Daytime Emmy nods for the first time ever
On May 5, the Daytime Emmy Awards released their list of nominees for one of the highest awards you can get in the daytime television industry. For the 49th annual awards show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" surprisingly — yet not so surprisingly — received zero nominations.
This omission is somewhat shocking because "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been up for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category at the Daytime Emmy Awards every single year since its very first season, totaling 18 nominations. DeGeneres herself has even won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show Host, per IMDb. This is the first time in the program's history that DeGeneres and her show have not dominated at the Daytime Emmys. Instead, relative newcomers like "The Drew Barrymore Show," "Hot Ones," and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" have been nominated in her place.
When DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, appeared as a guest on the May 3 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," de Rossi was completely supportive of anything her partner wanted to do post-talk show. "I just feel like more than ever, we need love and light and laughter," de Rossi reminisced. "So I hope that you continue to do something like that." Sad as it is that DeGeneres has taken such a fall from grace, it seems like she will be moving on to better things.