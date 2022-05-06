What Jason Oppenheim Just Called Chrishell Stause Is Sure To Turn Heads

Those who are obsessed with Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and keep up with the whole cast will be fully aware of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's short-lived relationship.

Stause was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, who she divorced in November 2019. As documented during the Season 2 finale of "Selling Sunset," Stause was heartbroken over their surprise split, referring to Hartley as her "best friend." Less than two years later, she formed a romance with Oppenheim, her boss, in July 2021. As seen on Stause's Instagram, the pair went on holiday to Italy with other cast members from the show and they weren't shy about showing off some PDA shots from their trip. That exact same day, confirmed their relationship with Us Weekly. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we're very happy together," he said.

However, before 2021 came to an end, they both confirmed they were no longer. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via PopBuzz), Stause explained the main reason for their split was due to "our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned." With that being said, she did promise that "the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

Now that five months have passed, Oppenheim has opened up passionately about his life without Stause.