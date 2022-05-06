Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Got Seriously Snubbed By The Queen
Even a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021, the royal family is still feeling the ramifications of the couple's harsh allegations. After formally stepping down from royal duties, the couple dished to Winfrey on the treatment they received from the family.
For one, Meghan recalled her severe mental health issues and suicidal thoughts and the palace's lack of response to them. They also revealed a member of the royal family had discussed her son Archie's potential skin color before he was born. Buckingham Palace responded with a statement that said the family was "saddened" by Harry and Meghan's claims. Meanwhile, Prince William responded with, "We are very much not a racist family," per People.
Since the interview, it's been clear that Harry's relationship with his family is a bit strained, however, things do look to be improving as of late. William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet snap of Harry and Meghan with Archie and the family on an Instagram Story, wishing him a "happy 3rd birthday" (via TMZ). Harry and Meghan also recently saw the queen in April. But despite any recent reconciliations, it seems it wasn't enough for the queen, as she just snubbed the couple out of her Platinum Jubilee opening celebration.
Prince Harry and Meghan won't join the queen on the balcony
In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year of heading the monarchy, the country planned a grand Platinum Jubilee weekend, but it's been revealed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew won't be attending one of its special events. According to a statement released from Buckingham Palace, the queen will only be joined on the balcony for the opening celebrations by "members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," TMZ reported. That means Harry, Meghan, and Andrew will all miss out, since they all stepped down as working royal members.
The news comes just a few weeks after the former royal couple stopped in the U.K. on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Harry and Megan saw the queen in April on what was their first visit to the U.K. since March 2020, per People. Despite the Jubilee snub, the queen still seems to be in good standing with Harry and Megan, who are reportedly still attending the weekend celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said, per The Guardian, "Prince Harry and Meghan are excited and honoured to attend the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations this June with their children." This will be the first time the queen meets her granddaughter, Lilibet.
Meanwhile, Andrew's snub is not as shocking, given the former working royal just settled a sexual assault lawsuit out of court with a known Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre.