Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Got Seriously Snubbed By The Queen

Even a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021, the royal family is still feeling the ramifications of the couple's harsh allegations. After formally stepping down from royal duties, the couple dished to Winfrey on the treatment they received from the family.

For one, Meghan recalled her severe mental health issues and suicidal thoughts and the palace's lack of response to them. They also revealed a member of the royal family had discussed her son Archie's potential skin color before he was born. Buckingham Palace responded with a statement that said the family was "saddened" by Harry and Meghan's claims. Meanwhile, Prince William responded with, "We are very much not a racist family," per People.

Since the interview, it's been clear that Harry's relationship with his family is a bit strained, however, things do look to be improving as of late. William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet snap of Harry and Meghan with Archie and the family on an Instagram Story, wishing him a "happy 3rd birthday" (via TMZ). Harry and Meghan also recently saw the queen in April. But despite any recent reconciliations, it seems it wasn't enough for the queen, as she just snubbed the couple out of her Platinum Jubilee opening celebration.