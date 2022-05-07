Kim Kardashian Wore More Than One Of Marilyn Monroe's Dresses On Met Gala Night

The year's biggest night in fashion, aka the Met Gala, has come and gone, but people are still talking about the event days later — and the conversations likely won't stall for weeks. This year's theme, "Gilded Glamour," had Hollywood's biggest names walking up the stairs of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like a million bucks. Some celebs nailed the opulent theme, like the so-called queen of the Met Gala, Blake Lively, who wore a stunning Statue of Liberty-inspired Versace gown that will surely go down as one of the best gala looks of all time. Meanwhile, other celebs didn't quite measure up. For example, many fans think Kylie Jenner made a mistake with her Off-White wedding gown paired with a baseball cap and should've worn her after-party look to the gala instead.

But at least one Kardashian turned heads at the Met Gala, and of course, it was none other than Kim. The reality star and entrepreneur famously wore one of Marilyn Monroe's gowns. To make the fashion moment even more iconic, it was the same crystal-encrusted nude dress Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy in 1962, according to Kardashian's Instagram. In case one of Monroe's dresses wasn't enough to stun the world, however, Kardashian recently revealed that she actually wore two.