Tim McGraw Shares A Sweet Message For His Daughter
Tim McGraw is one proud father! The country music star shares three daughters — Gracie, Maggie and Audrey — with his wife, fellow country music superstar Faith Hill. In August 2020, McGraw opened up about how his family and fatherhood taught him what's truly important in life. "The fathers out there can appreciate the first time that you hold your child is certainly the moment that you realize that anything else that you do has meant nothing until this moment," McGraw said in an interview with Sunday TODAY.
McGraw and Hill's musical talents have definitely been passed down to the next generation too. In 2021, McGraw posted a video on Instagram celebrating Gracie's birthday, which showed her singing the lyrics to the song "What Kind of Fool." Social media users took notice of Gracie's beautiful voice, with one fan commenting, "Wow her voice is like SILK! I could listen to her all day! GO GRACIE!!" In the post's caption, McGraw wrote how proud he is of Gracie, saying, "She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to." Now, McGraw has dedicated another loving post to his daughter to celebrate a special milestone.
Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie inspires him
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, is celebrating a milestone this year, as 2022 marks her 25th birthday, and McGraw took to Instagram to give his daughter a sweet shoutout. "Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented," McGraw wrote alongside a selfie of him and Gracie. He added that she has "a crazy, big heart," and she "inspire[s] [him] everyday." The post also included a video of Gracie singing "I'm the Greatest Star" from the musical "Funny Girl." Fans sent their positive birthday wishes to Gracie and took notice of her show-stopping talent. "Omg, She's got that 'It' factor!! I'm sure we will hearing from Gracie soon! Happy Birthday," a fan wrote.
Just like her famous parents, Gracie is using her star power to pursue a career in entertainment. Country Fancast reported in April 2022 that she was previously acting in Los Angeles and now has her sights set on starring in Broadway shows, as she recently moved to New York. In addition, she's represented by a top talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, per Instagram. Happy Birthday to Gracie, who has a very bright future ahead of her!