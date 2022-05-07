Tim McGraw Shares A Sweet Message For His Daughter

Tim McGraw is one proud father! The country music star shares three daughters — Gracie, Maggie and Audrey — with his wife, fellow country music superstar Faith Hill. In August 2020, McGraw opened up about how his family and fatherhood taught him what's truly important in life. "The fathers out there can appreciate the first time that you hold your child is certainly the moment that you realize that anything else that you do has meant nothing until this moment," McGraw said in an interview with Sunday TODAY.

McGraw and Hill's musical talents have definitely been passed down to the next generation too. In 2021, McGraw posted a video on Instagram celebrating Gracie's birthday, which showed her singing the lyrics to the song "What Kind of Fool." Social media users took notice of Gracie's beautiful voice, with one fan commenting, "Wow her voice is like SILK! I could listen to her all day! GO GRACIE!!" In the post's caption, McGraw wrote how proud he is of Gracie, saying, "She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to." Now, McGraw has dedicated another loving post to his daughter to celebrate a special milestone.