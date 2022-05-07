What's The Real Meaning Of This Love By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Over the last 12 years, Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the music industry. In 2008, she made her debut in the country genre with her self-titled album, "Taylor Swift." After delivering three legendary follow-up records, Swift shocked fans when she made the switch from country to pop with her iconic fifth studio album, "1989." Since that fateful era, Swift released four more albums that have explored the expansive pop genre and solidified her status as an influential artist.

Unfortunately, Swift's journey with her legendary catalog has also experienced its fair share of ups and downs. In June 2019, the singer made headlines after she called out Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records for selling her masters to talent manager Scooter Braun. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future ... This is my worst-case scenario," she wrote on Tumblr.

However, in response to the acquisition, Swift announced in August 2019 that she would be re-recording her first five albums starting in November 2020. "I'm very excited about it ... because I just think that artists deserve to own their work," she said on "Good Morning America." Since then, she has gone on re-release "Red," "Fearless," and her popular single "Wildest Dreams." Recently, Swift revisited her "1989" album again with the re-release of "This Love"