Blac Chyna's Mom Has Big Plans For Their TV Future

Hold on to your TV sets America, because Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has big plans to take it by storm. In case you're not familiar, Toni is the outspoken parent of the infamous reality star who took the Kardashian clan to court and claimed they were to blame for the demise of "Rob & Chyna," her E! reality show with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian's brother, Rob Kardashian. Chyna lost the defamation case after a jury determined the famous family would not have to pay the $108 million in damages she was seeking.

Plenty of allegations were banded back and forth in court, with Toni also weighing in on the drama after being banned from the courtroom in April. Yes, she was really banned from the courtroom, after which Page Six reported she made threatening remarks towards the judge. Speaking to a TMZ paparazzo shortly after, Toni accused the Kardashian clan of being "the most violent people" as she hit back at claims her daughter had violent tendencies. "They have me and her like we're these crazy people, no we're just standing up for our rights. Doing what we're supposed to do as real people," she continued of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars. "It has nothing to do with race, color. None of that. It's what's right."

But while Toni is certainly making some noise amid the trial that has the world gripped, we could be seeing even more of this outspoken grandmother.