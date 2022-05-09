Blac Chyna's Mom Has Big Plans For Their TV Future
Hold on to your TV sets America, because Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has big plans to take it by storm. In case you're not familiar, Toni is the outspoken parent of the infamous reality star who took the Kardashian clan to court and claimed they were to blame for the demise of "Rob & Chyna," her E! reality show with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian's brother, Rob Kardashian. Chyna lost the defamation case after a jury determined the famous family would not have to pay the $108 million in damages she was seeking.
Plenty of allegations were banded back and forth in court, with Toni also weighing in on the drama after being banned from the courtroom in April. Yes, she was really banned from the courtroom, after which Page Six reported she made threatening remarks towards the judge. Speaking to a TMZ paparazzo shortly after, Toni accused the Kardashian clan of being "the most violent people" as she hit back at claims her daughter had violent tendencies. "They have me and her like we're these crazy people, no we're just standing up for our rights. Doing what we're supposed to do as real people," she continued of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars. "It has nothing to do with race, color. None of that. It's what's right."
But while Toni is certainly making some noise amid the trial that has the world gripped, we could be seeing even more of this outspoken grandmother.
Is Tokyo Toni the new Oprah Winfrey?
Move over Oprah Winfrey and take a seat Ellen DeGeneres, because there may be two new talk show queens in town. Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna have a new talk show which is set to air on their own network, at least that's according to Toni herself. As for the name? Well, Toni claimed while chatting with TMZ that it will be called "Talking with Tokyo" and will be a daily show that sees the mother/daughter duo interviewing the likes of celebrities and bloggers. Toni also clarified it won't be a reality show like the two have done in the past (the two have previously starred in the likes of "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!" and "The Real Blac Chyna") and will feature "two chairs and a sofa for whoever to get comfortable and talk."
The big reveal of the twosome's upcoming plans came just days after Toni set up a GoFundMe account for her daughter in an attempt to raise funds to appeal Chyna's court case against the Kardashians. Toni set the goal amount at $400,000, but, as of May 9, the appeal still had a way to go with just over $1,280 raised. It's not clear how much the duo set to make from their talk show venture or if they'll use their fee to appeal the court's decision.