Blac Chyna's Mom Continues To Raise Eyebrows After Kardashian Court Loss

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, fully support her daughter as she tries to appeal the defamation case she lost against the Kardashians.

The jury finally determined whether or not the Kardashians collectively conspired to get Rob Kardashian and Chyna's reality show "Rob & Chyna" canceled. After careful deliberation, the verdict was delivered on May 2, with the jurors deciding that no monetary damages should be given to the model. Per AP News, the jury came concluded that the defendants — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — did not deliberately derail Chyna's reality show career, nor did they have a hand in E! network's decision to take the series off the air.

Following the verdict, Lynne Cianni, Chyna's attorney, told reporters that they would "appeal on the remaining questions." She said that, based on her interpretation of the jury's decision, "the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," and "the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network." It may take a while to put the appeal in motion, but Chyna's mom is already taking the necessary steps to help her daughter.